INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Negara Indonesia Q3 net profit up 30 pct - Bisnis Indonesia

State lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia’s third-quarter net profit jumped 30 percent to 6.54 trillion rupiah ($577.6 million) from the same period a year earlier, boosted by growing credit expansion, said Chief Executive Gatot M. Suwondo.

The company reported a 27 percent increase in loan growth to 234.91 trillion rupiah from 184.48 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia)

($1 = 11,322.5 rupiah)