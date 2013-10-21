FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Negara Indonesia Q3 net profit up 30 pct - Bisnis Indonesia
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 21, 2013 / 1:41 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Negara Indonesia Q3 net profit up 30 pct - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia’s third-quarter net profit jumped 30 percent to 6.54 trillion rupiah ($577.6 million) from the same period a year earlier, boosted by growing credit expansion, said Chief Executive Gatot M. Suwondo.

The company reported a 27 percent increase in loan growth to 234.91 trillion rupiah from 184.48 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia)

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,322.5 rupiah) ($1 = 11322.5000 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.