FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Charoen Pokphand secures $500 mln syndicated loan - Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 21, 2013 / 1:40 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Charoen Pokphand secures $500 mln syndicated loan - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Agro-food maker PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia has secured a syndicated loan worth $500 million from 20 foreign and local banks, to refinance debt and for expansion, Director Ong Mei Sian told the Investor Daily, adding that it will sign the loan agreement on Oct. 21.

The company plans to spend 2 trillion rupiah ($176.64 million) on capital expenditure this year, up 20 percent from last year, that will be used to boost production capacity of its factories.

($1 = 11,322.5 rupiah)

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.