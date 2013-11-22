FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Permata Syariah Q3 profit up 142 pct-Investor Daily
November 22, 2013 / 2:06 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Permata Syariah Q3 profit up 142 pct-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Bank Permata Syariah, a shariah unit of lender PT Bank Permata, reported net profit of 426 billion rupiah ($36.4 million) in the third quarter of this year, up 142 percent from a year earlier. Total assets reached 15.8 trillion rupiah, up 90 percent from a year earlier.

The bank disbursed financing totalling 11.49 trillion rupiah up to September, up 95 percent from last year’s 5.9 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11702.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

