Coking coal miner PT Borneo Lumbung Energi and Metal Tbk has offered its 4 percent of free-of-charge shares to Standard Chartered Bank as compensation for a debt restructuring totalling $1 billion, said Finance Director Kenneth Allan.

The firm is targeting 2 million tonnes of coal output in 2014. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)