INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Rakyat disbursed micro loans worth 82.2 trln by Oct 2013 -Investor Daily

State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) had disbursed micro loans worth a total of 82.2 trillion rupiah ($7.02 billion) by October 2013, and had 8.7 million debtors, said corporate secretary Muhamad Ali.

For the year 2013, the firm targets disbursing micro loans totalling 19 trillion Indonesian rupiah, representing more than 50 percent of the national micro loan disbursement target of 36 trillion Indonesian rupiah for the year. (Investor Daily)

