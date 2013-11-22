FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Rakyat disbursed micro loans worth 82.2 trln by Oct 2013 -Investor Daily
November 22, 2013 / 2:01 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Rakyat disbursed micro loans worth 82.2 trln by Oct 2013 -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) had disbursed micro loans worth a total of 82.2 trillion rupiah ($7.02 billion) by October 2013, and had 8.7 million debtors, said corporate secretary Muhamad Ali.

For the year 2013, the firm targets disbursing micro loans totalling 19 trillion Indonesian rupiah, representing more than 50 percent of the national micro loan disbursement target of 36 trillion Indonesian rupiah for the year. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11702.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

