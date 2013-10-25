FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-China NFC to work with Russian company on Dairi mining project - Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 25, 2013 / 1:43 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-China NFC to work with Russian company on Dairi mining project - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China Non-Ferrous Metal Industry’s Foreign Engineering and Construction Co Ltd (NFC) has invited Russia’s Metals of Eastern Siberia Corporation Ltd to develop tin and zinc mine engineering, procurement and constructing (EPC) project worth $1.14 billion in Dairi, North Sumatra.

The mine is owned by NFC and PT Dairi Prima Mineral, a unit of metal miner PT Bumi Resources Minerals. The Dairi mine has 2.56 million metric tonnes of zinc and 1.5 million metric tonnes of zinc leads, the Investor Daily said.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11,155 rupiah Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.