INDONESIA PRESS-China NFC to work with Russian company on Dairi mining project - Investor Daily

China Non-Ferrous Metal Industry’s Foreign Engineering and Construction Co Ltd (NFC) has invited Russia’s Metals of Eastern Siberia Corporation Ltd to develop tin and zinc mine engineering, procurement and constructing (EPC) project worth $1.14 billion in Dairi, North Sumatra.

The mine is owned by NFC and PT Dairi Prima Mineral, a unit of metal miner PT Bumi Resources Minerals. The Dairi mine has 2.56 million metric tonnes of zinc and 1.5 million metric tonnes of zinc leads, the Investor Daily said.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.