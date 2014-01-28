INDONESIA PRESS-BSD sees marketing sales stagnant in 2014-Investor Daily

Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) expects marketing sales in 2014 to remain flat due to a restriction on high loan-to-value ratio mortgage lending and high interest rates, said Director Hermawan Wijaya.

The firm sees organic sales in 2014 reaching 5 trillion rupiah ($408.8 million), Wijaya added.

The firm booked marketing sales of 7.35 trillion rupiah in 2013, up 72 percent from a year earlier and recorded organic sales of 5.4 trillion rupiah.

BSD plans to spend 3 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure this year, unchanged from last year, the Investor Daily reported.

