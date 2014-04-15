INDONESIA PRESS-Bumi Serpong Damai Q1 marketing sales down 32 pct -Kontan

Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai, controlled by Sinar Mas Group, booked marketing sales of 1.76 trillion rupiah ($153.88 million) in the first three months of this year, down around 32 percent from the same period a year earlier, said Corporate Secretary Hermawan Wijaya.

The firm is targeting 2014 full-year marketing sales of 6 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)

