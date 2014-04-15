FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Bumi Serpong Damai Q1 marketing sales down 32 pct -Kontan
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2014 / 1:21 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bumi Serpong Damai Q1 marketing sales down 32 pct -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai, controlled by Sinar Mas Group, booked marketing sales of 1.76 trillion rupiah ($153.88 million) in the first three months of this year, down around 32 percent from the same period a year earlier, said Corporate Secretary Hermawan Wijaya.

The firm is targeting 2014 full-year marketing sales of 6 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11437.5 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.