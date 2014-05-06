INDONESIA PRESS-BSD posts 43 pct growth in Q1 revenue -Investor Daily

Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) reported revenues of 1.25 trillion rupiah ($108.53 million) for the first quarter of this year, up 43 percent from 877.54 billion rupiah in the same period last year, Corporate Secretary Hermawan Wijaya said in a statement.

Net profit reached 489 billion rupiah and assets totalled 23.58 trillion rupiah. At the end of March, BSD had a total land bank of 4,082 hectares. (Investor Daily)

