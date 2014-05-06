FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-BSD posts 43 pct growth in Q1 revenue -Investor Daily
#Financials
May 6, 2014 / 1:16 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-BSD posts 43 pct growth in Q1 revenue -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) reported revenues of 1.25 trillion rupiah ($108.53 million) for the first quarter of this year, up 43 percent from 877.54 billion rupiah in the same period last year, Corporate Secretary Hermawan Wijaya said in a statement.

Net profit reached 489 billion rupiah and assets totalled 23.58 trillion rupiah. At the end of March, BSD had a total land bank of 4,082 hectares. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11517.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

