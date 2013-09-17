FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Bumi Serpong Damai sees 47 pct revenue growth this year-Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2013 / 1:16 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bumi Serpong Damai sees 47 pct revenue growth this year-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai is targeting up to 5.5 trillion rupiah ($483.41 million) in revenue this year, up 47 percent from last year’s 3.73 trillion rupiah on strong sales growth, said director Hermawan Wijaya.

The firm also said it booked sales of 5.6 trillion rupiah until August, or 80 percent of its 2013 full-year target of 7 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,377.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.