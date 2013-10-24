FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Bumi Resources enters strategic partnership with China NFC - Bisnis Indonesia
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2013 / 1:47 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bumi Resources enters strategic partnership with China NFC - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Metal miner PT Bumi Resources Minerals said it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Non-Ferrous Metal Industry’s Foreign Engineering and Construction Co Ltd (NFC) on Oct. 22, allowing NFC to finance 85 percent of Bumi Resources’ total expansion cost in Dairi, North Sumatra, Bisnis Indonesia reports.

Bumi Resources plans to develop tin and zinc mine in Dairi that will need a total investment of up to $400 million.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11,269 rupiah Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.