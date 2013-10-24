INDONESIA PRESS-Bumi Resources enters strategic partnership with China NFC - Bisnis Indonesia

Metal miner PT Bumi Resources Minerals said it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Non-Ferrous Metal Industry’s Foreign Engineering and Construction Co Ltd (NFC) on Oct. 22, allowing NFC to finance 85 percent of Bumi Resources’ total expansion cost in Dairi, North Sumatra, Bisnis Indonesia reports.

Bumi Resources plans to develop tin and zinc mine in Dairi that will need a total investment of up to $400 million.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.