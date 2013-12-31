FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Bumi Resources buys 3 smaller coal miners via debt deals - Jakarta Globe
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 31, 2013 / 2:15 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bumi Resources buys 3 smaller coal miners via debt deals - Jakarta Globe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bumi Resources, a coal miner controlled by the Bakrie Group, acquired three smaller coal miners through a debt-to-equity conversion valued at 1.25 trillion rupiah ($102 million), Bumi said in a statement filed with the Indonesia Stock Exchange on Monday, Jakarta Globe reported.

Bumi’s subsidiary, Citra Prima Sejati, acquired stakes in PT MBH Mining, PT Buana Minera Harvest, and PT Mitra Bisnis Harvest on Nov. 28, said Dileep Srivastava, a director at the company.

The three firms currently hold coal mining permits in South Sumatra province. Bumi Resources expects coal sales until the end of 2013 to reach 81 million to 82 million tonnes and is targeting sales of 88 million to 89 million tonnes next year.

Bakrie Group is owned by the family of Aburizal Bakrie, a controversial Indonesian tycoon who also has presidential ambitions.

($1 = 12,175 rupiah)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.