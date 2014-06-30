FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Bumi Resources to spend $48 mln for Gallo Oil project-Kontan
June 30, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bumi Resources to spend $48 mln for Gallo Oil project-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk plans to spend $48 million to continue finding commercial hydrocarbon in the concessions owned by Gallo Oil Ltd in Yemen, the company said in a prospectus.

The company said it would use a part the proceeds from its right issuance to invest in Block 13 and Block R2 concessions owned by Gallo Oil. Dileep Srivastava, a director with Bumi, said the company remains optimistic on the potential of its oil and gas exploration blocks. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom (Compiled by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

