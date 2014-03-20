INDONESIA PRESS-Bumi Serpong Damai 2013 net profit up 109 pct - Kontan

Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai recorded a net profit of 2.6 trillion rupiah ($229.80 million) in 2013, up 109 percent from 1.2 trillion rupiah a year earlier, said Corporate Secretary Hermawan Wijaya.

Profit rose on revenue that grew 54 percent to 5.7 trillion rupiah from 3.7 trillion rupiah in 2012. The firm booked marketing sales of 7.35 trillion rupiah last year. (Kontan)

($1 = 11314 Indonesian rupiah)

