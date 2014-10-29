FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-BSD, Hongkong Land start construction of NavaPark project -Investor Daily
October 29, 2014 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-BSD, Hongkong Land start construction of NavaPark project -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Bumi Parama Wisesa, a joint venture between property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai and Hongkong Land Co Ltd, has commenced construction of its residential resort project, NavaPark, said Yanto Surya, Bumi Parama’s support and services chief.

The AECOM-designed project is worth up to 5 trillion rupiah ($411.35 million) and is expected to take up to 10 years to complete. The company plans to build residential areas, infrastructure, business facilities, shopping malls, recreation centres and a 2.4-hectare country club on the 68-hectare site in Serpong. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,155.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

