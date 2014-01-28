FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-BW Plantation 2013 fruit production up 17 pct-Kontan
January 28, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-BW Plantation 2013 fruit production up 17 pct-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Plantation company PT BW Plantation recorded fresh fruit production reaching 623,000 tonnes, up 17 percent from a year earlier, said director Kelik Irwantoro, adding that it expects 2014 fruit production increasing 20 percent to 750,000 tonnes.

The firm booked revenue of 1.1 trillion rupiah ($89.9 million) in 2013, an increase of 16 percent from a year earlier. BW plans to seek loans totalling 500 billion rupiah to finance its 2014 capital expenditure of 700 billion rupiah. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12230 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

