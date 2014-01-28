INDONESIA PRESS-BW Plantation 2013 fruit production up 17 pct-Kontan

Plantation company PT BW Plantation recorded fresh fruit production reaching 623,000 tonnes, up 17 percent from a year earlier, said director Kelik Irwantoro, adding that it expects 2014 fruit production increasing 20 percent to 750,000 tonnes.

The firm booked revenue of 1.1 trillion rupiah ($89.9 million) in 2013, an increase of 16 percent from a year earlier. BW plans to seek loans totalling 500 billion rupiah to finance its 2014 capital expenditure of 700 billion rupiah. (Kontan)

