FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Rajawali buys stake in BW Plantation - Kontan
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 2, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Rajawali buys stake in BW Plantation - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Rajawali Corp, an Indonesian conglomerate controlled by tycoon Peter Sondakh, bought a 21.54 percent stake in palm oil company PT BW Plantation from Metacuna Group Ltd and Pegasus CP One, said Metacuna Director Lilah Aoun.

BW Plantation plans to spend 320 billion rupiah ($27.3 million) to increase its plantation area by up to 4,000 hectares this year, from 3,000 hectares last year, said BW Corporate Secretary Kelik Irwantono.

The firm spent 80 billion rupiah on capital expenditure in the first half of this year that was mostly spent on adding land for cultivation. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,715 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.