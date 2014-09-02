INDONESIA PRESS-Rajawali buys stake in BW Plantation - Kontan

PT Rajawali Corp, an Indonesian conglomerate controlled by tycoon Peter Sondakh, bought a 21.54 percent stake in palm oil company PT BW Plantation from Metacuna Group Ltd and Pegasus CP One, said Metacuna Director Lilah Aoun.

BW Plantation plans to spend 320 billion rupiah ($27.3 million) to increase its plantation area by up to 4,000 hectares this year, from 3,000 hectares last year, said BW Corporate Secretary Kelik Irwantono.

The firm spent 80 billion rupiah on capital expenditure in the first half of this year that was mostly spent on adding land for cultivation. (Kontan)

