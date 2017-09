Mining firm PT Cakra Mineral plans to develop a ferronickel smelter in Southeast Sulawesi, with a capacity of 36,000 tonnes per year, said Corporate Secretary Dexter Sjarif Putra. The firm has invited China’s Zhejiang Baoli Mining Co Ltd to work on the project which is expected to start operation in mid-2016. (Kontan)

