FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Centratama Telekomunikasi plans rights issue -Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 18, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Centratama Telekomunikasi plans rights issue -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia plans to raise almost 300 billion rupiah ($24.70 million) from a rights issue to develop telecommunication towers, the company said in a statement.

Centratama aims to issue 1.48 billion shares priced at 200 rupiah per share.

The company reported revenue of 51.96 billion rupiah in the third quarter, up from last year’s 18.21 billion rupiah. It posted a net loss of 31.03 billion rupiah due to increased operating costs that reached 23.36 billion rupiah from 15.11 billion rupiah a year earlier. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,144.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.