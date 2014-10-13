FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Chevron reschedules $12 bln deep water gas project-Kontan
October 13, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Chevron reschedules $12 bln deep water gas project-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia, a unit of Chevron Corp, has submitted an official letter saying it would temporarily delay its deep water gas development project worth $12 billion in Makassar Strait, East Kalimantan, according to Naryanto Wagimin, director for upstream business at the energy and mineral resources ministry.

Chevron plans to revise its calculations for the project, said Naryanto, adding that the firm has discovered fresh gas reserves. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

