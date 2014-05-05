FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Ciputra Development Q1 net profit up 5 pct -Investor Daily
#Financials
May 5, 2014 / 2:16 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Ciputra Development Q1 net profit up 5 pct -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Ciputra Development reported net profit of 227.65 billion rupiah ($19.76 million) for the first quarter of this year, up 5 percent from 215.89 billion rupiah over the same period last year, said Director Tulus Santosa.

Revenue fell 8 percent to 1.2 trillion rupiah from last year’s 1.3 trillion rupiah. Tulus said the company is still optimistic about achieving its full-year 2014 revenue target of 9 trillion rupiah.

Ciputra Development is targeting 2014 marketing sales of 10 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11522.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

