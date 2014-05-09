FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Ciputra Development Jan-April marketing sales at 1.85 trln rph -Kontan
May 9, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Ciputra Development Jan-April marketing sales at 1.85 trln rph -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Ciputra Development recorded marketing sales of 1.85 trillion rupiah ($160.03 million) in January-April, representing 18 percent of its full-year target of 10 trillion rupiah, said CEO Candra Ciputra.

The firm’s first-quarter revenue slipped to 1.2 trillion rupiah from last year’s 1.34 trillion rupiah because of falling revenue from apartment and condotel sales. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11560 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

