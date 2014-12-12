FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Ciputra Development plans to spend up to $322 mln on 20 projects-Investor Daily
#Credit Markets
December 12, 2014 / 2:16 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Ciputra Development plans to spend up to $322 mln on 20 projects-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian property developer PT Ciputra Development Tbk plans to spend between 2 trillion rupiah and 4 trillion rupiah ($161-$322 million) on investment over the next 10 years to finance 20 new property projects, Investor Daily reported, citing Director Tulus Santoso.

Most of the funds will be used to finance residential projects of which the construction will be started in 2015, the report said, citing Santoso.

The company plans to spend 1.5 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure next year which is 50 percent financed by bank loans. It will spend the capex to work on 12 residential projects. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,432.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
