INDONESIA PRESS-Ciputra Development targets marketing sales of 10.6 trln rph in 2015 - Bisnis Indonesia

Indonesia’s property developer PT Ciputra Development is targeting marketing sales of 10.6 trillion rupiah ($838.28 million) this year, up 23 percent from last year, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting Director Tulus Santoso.

The firm booked sales of 8.6 trillion rupiah in 2014, mostly from residential projects, and plans a capital expenditure of 1.5 trillion rupiah this year.

