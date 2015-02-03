FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Ciputra Development targets marketing sales of 10.6 trln rph in 2015 - Bisnis Indonesia
#Financials
February 3, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Ciputra Development targets marketing sales of 10.6 trln rph in 2015 - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s property developer PT Ciputra Development is targeting marketing sales of 10.6 trillion rupiah ($838.28 million) this year, up 23 percent from last year, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting Director Tulus Santoso.

The firm booked sales of 8.6 trillion rupiah in 2014, mostly from residential projects, and plans a capital expenditure of 1.5 trillion rupiah this year.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,645 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

