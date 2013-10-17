INDONESIA PRESS-Ciputra Q3 marketing sales reach 7.5 trln rupiah - Kontan

Property developer PT Ciputra Development Tbk reported marketing sales of 7.5 trillion rupiah ($659.92 million) in the third quarter of 2013, representing 75 percent of its 2013 full-year target of 10 trillion rupiah, said Corporate Secretary Tulus Santoso.

The company also plans to build new housing compounds in Cirebon, West Java, and Makassar, South Sulawesi, in the fourth quarter of this year, to boost sales, Santoso said. (Kontan)

