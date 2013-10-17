FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Ciputra Q3 marketing sales reach 7.5 trln rupiah - Kontan
October 17, 2013

INDONESIA PRESS-Ciputra Q3 marketing sales reach 7.5 trln rupiah - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Ciputra Development Tbk reported marketing sales of 7.5 trillion rupiah ($659.92 million) in the third quarter of 2013, representing 75 percent of its 2013 full-year target of 10 trillion rupiah, said Corporate Secretary Tulus Santoso.

The company also plans to build new housing compounds in Cirebon, West Java, and Makassar, South Sulawesi, in the fourth quarter of this year, to boost sales, Santoso said. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11365 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

