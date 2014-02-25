FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Ciputra Residence plans to spend up to $86 mln on projects in 2014 - Investor Daily
February 25, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Ciputra Residence, a unit of PT Ciputra Development, plans to spend between 500 billion rupiah ($43 million) and 1 trillion rupiah ($86 million) on investment this year to finance 10 residential projects, said Director Agussurja Widjaja.

The company in cooperation with Japan’s Mitsui Corp also plans to work on residential and apartment projects in Jakarta and Tangerang. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11647.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

