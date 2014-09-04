FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Ciputra plans 5 trln rph superblock in West Jakarta -Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 4, 2014 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Ciputra plans 5 trln rph superblock in West Jakarta -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Ciputra Property through its unit PT Ciputra Puri Trisula plans to spend 5 trillion rupiah ($425.53 million) to develop a superblock on a 7.4-hectare site in West Jakarta, said Ciputra Property director Artadinata Djangkar.

The firm will build 10 highrise towers on the site, comprising office buildings, apartments, hotels and a shopping mall with an international food plaza.

Construction will begin this year and will be completed in 3-4 years, Artadinata said. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,750 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.