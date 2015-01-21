FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Ciputra plans up to S$200 mln medium-term notes issue-Kontan
January 21, 2015

INDONESIA PRESS-Ciputra plans up to S$200 mln medium-term notes issue-Kontan

Indonesian property developer PT Ciputra Property Tbk plans to issue up to S$200 million ($149.5 million) medium-term notes, the Kontan newspaper reported, citing Corporate Secretary Artadinata Djangkar.

Ciputra has signed the agreement with DBS Bank Ltd for the plan. The company plans to spend around 3.8 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure to finance three projects, which include an apartment, a high-rise office building in Jakarta and a resort in Bali.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.3382 Singapore dollars)

Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

