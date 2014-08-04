FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Coca Cola Amatil Indonesia to boost output capacity by 2015- Kontan
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
August 4, 2014 / 2:40 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Coca Cola Amatil Indonesia to boost output capacity by 2015- Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Coca-Cola Amatil Indonesia, a subsidiary of Sydney-based soft drink producer Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd., aims to boost production capacity to 2.1 billion litres per year by 2015, said Wilson Siahaan, head of corporate affairs. The company expects double-digit business growth in 2014, he added.

Coca Cola currently owns nine factories in Sumedang, Bekasi, Medan, Padang, Lampung, Semarang, Surabaya and Bali. The company also plans to open a new distribution centre in Semarang, Central Java, on Aug. 27, adding to its 85 distribution centres in the country.(Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

