FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Cowell gets 230-bln-rupiah loan from Bank Panin-Kontan
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 23, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Cowell gets 230-bln-rupiah loan from Bank Panin-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian property developer PT Cowell Development Tbk has secured a 230-billion-rupiah ($19.99 million) loan from PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin) that will be used for working capital, Corporate Secretary Darwin Manurung said.

The firm plans to develop two high-end apartment towers, worth 600 billion rupiah, on a 1.1-hectare site in South Jakarta, that will be completed in five years. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11508 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.