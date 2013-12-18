FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Daihatsu estimates car sales to grow 5-10 pct y/y- Bisnis Indonesia
December 18, 2013 / 1:35 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Daihatsu estimates car sales to grow 5-10 pct y/y- Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Astra Daihatsu Motor, a unit of PT Astra International Tbk and sole agent of the Daihatsu brand in Indonesia, sees annual sales growth at 5-10 percent in 2014 on concerns over slowing demand, said the firm’s head of domestic marketing division Rio Sanggau in Bisnis Indonesia.

The firm expects sales figures at 188,195 vehicles by the end of 2013, higher than the initial target of 171,000, underpinned by cheap cars.

For January-November, Daihatsu sold 171,195 vehicles or 15 percent of total sales.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

