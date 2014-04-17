INDONESIA PRESS-Dyandra gets 280 bln rupiah loan from 3 banks -Bisnis Indonesia

Media company PT Dyandra Media International has secured a 280-billion-rupiah ($24.5 million) bank loan from PT CIMB Niaga, PT Bank Central Asia and PT Bank International Indonesia, to finance its 2014 capital expenditure, said Corporate Secretary Daswar Marpaung.

The company plans to develop five hotels this year with an average investment of 450 million rupiah for each hotel. The firm’s planned capex totals 400 billion rupiah this year. (Bisnis Indonesia)

