FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Dyandra gets 280 bln rupiah loan from 3 banks -Bisnis Indonesia
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Dyandra gets 280 bln rupiah loan from 3 banks -Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Media company PT Dyandra Media International has secured a 280-billion-rupiah ($24.5 million) bank loan from PT CIMB Niaga, PT Bank Central Asia and PT Bank International Indonesia, to finance its 2014 capital expenditure, said Corporate Secretary Daswar Marpaung.

The company plans to develop five hotels this year with an average investment of 450 million rupiah for each hotel. The firm’s planned capex totals 400 billion rupiah this year. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11434.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.