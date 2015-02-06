FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Eagle High Plantation sees 2015 CPO output at 414,000 tonnes -Investor Daily
February 6, 2015 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Eagle High Plantation sees 2015 CPO output at 414,000 tonnes -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Plantation company PT Eagle High Plantation is targeting crude palm oil output of 414,000 tonnes this year, up 26 percent from last year’s 329,000 tonnes, Investor Daily reported, quoting Finance Director Kelik Irwantono.

The firm, formerly known as PT BW Plantation, also plans to build palm oil processing plants in Papua, East Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan and West Kalimantan with production capacity of between 30 tonnes and 45 tonnes per hour each.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

