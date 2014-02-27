FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Elang Mahkota sees 2014 revenue up 16 pct - Bisnis Indonesia
February 27, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Elang Mahkota sees 2014 revenue up 16 pct - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian media company PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi is targeting a 16 percent jump in 2014 revenue, partly driven by advertising growth, said CEO Sutanto Hartono. The firm booked a net revenue of 4.2 trillion rupiah ($360.82 million) for the January-September 2013 period, up 21 percent from the same period a year earlier. Advertising income contributed 73 percent to the total revenue. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11640.0000 rupiahs Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

