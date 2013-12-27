INDONESIA PRESS-Erajaya to add 120 new stores in 2014 - Kontan

Mobile phone retailer PT Erajaya Swasembada plans to open 120 new stores in 2014, financed by bank loans, after opening 105 new stores this year, said Marketing Director Djatmiko Wardoho.

The company owned 445 stores as of the third quarter of this year, Wardoho said. In the first nine months of this year Erajaya booked net profit of 237.8 billion rupiah ($19.49 million), on revenue that reached 9.56 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.