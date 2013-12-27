FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Erajaya to add 120 new stores in 2014 - Kontan
December 27, 2013 / 1:05 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Erajaya to add 120 new stores in 2014 - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mobile phone retailer PT Erajaya Swasembada plans to open 120 new stores in 2014, financed by bank loans, after opening 105 new stores this year, said Marketing Director Djatmiko Wardoho.

The company owned 445 stores as of the third quarter of this year, Wardoho said. In the first nine months of this year Erajaya booked net profit of 237.8 billion rupiah ($19.49 million), on revenue that reached 9.56 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12200 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu

