INDONESIA PRESS-Eureka eyes stake in Senopati Penthouse - reports
February 26, 2014 / 1:46 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Eureka eyes stake in Senopati Penthouse - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Eureka Prima Jakarta, formerly known as PT Laguna Cipta Griya, plans to buy 65 percent shares in Senopati Penthouse worth between 150 billion Indonesian rupiah and 325 billion Indonesian rupiah ($12.86 million - $27.86 million) from PT Senopati Aryani Prima, according to newspaper reports.

Corporate Secretary Denny Bustami said the deal is expected to be finalised in the first half of this year. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11667.50 Indonesian rupiahs Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane

