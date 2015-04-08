FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Exxon, Niko hand back oil and gas blocks - Kontan
April 8, 2015 / 2:10 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Exxon, Niko hand back oil and gas blocks - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Exxon Mobil Corp has returned four oil and gas blocks to the Indonesian government after exploration studies found reserves were not economical for the firm to extract, the Kontan newspaper reported, quoting ExxonMobil Indonesia vice-president for government affairs Erwin Maryoto.

The blocks returned were the Cendrawasih block in Papua, the Gunting block in East Java and the Surumana and Mandar blocks in the Makassar Strait.

Separately, Niko Resources will also return six blocks to the government after oil and gas regulator (SKKMigas) said its exploration contracts would not be extended. These blocks are the Ganal, Bone Bay, West Sageri, Semai V, Seram and South Matindok. ----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
