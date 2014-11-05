FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-KFC franchisee to open 20 small-size outlets next year - Kontan
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 5, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-KFC franchisee to open 20 small-size outlets next year - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Fast Food Indonesia Tbk, the franchise holder of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) brand, plans to open 20 outlets of smaller size called KFC Box next year, said Director Justinus D. Juwono, adding the company would also open 30 regular outlets in 2015.

The company currently has 180 outlets in Jakarta and on its outskirt and 300 outlets outside Jakarta. It plans to add 12 more outlets in the fourth quarter of the year.

The firm is optimistic about achieving its 2014 sales target of 4.3 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.