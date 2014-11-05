INDONESIA PRESS-KFC franchisee to open 20 small-size outlets next year - Kontan

PT Fast Food Indonesia Tbk, the franchise holder of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) brand, plans to open 20 outlets of smaller size called KFC Box next year, said Director Justinus D. Juwono, adding the company would also open 30 regular outlets in 2015.

The company currently has 180 outlets in Jakarta and on its outskirt and 300 outlets outside Jakarta. It plans to add 12 more outlets in the fourth quarter of the year.

The firm is optimistic about achieving its 2014 sales target of 4.3 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)

