INDONESIA PRESS-Food association sees strong sales in 2013 - Investor Daily
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 18, 2013 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Food association sees strong sales in 2013 - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Indonesian Food and Beverage Association (Gapmmi) sees strong sales this year, reaching 742 trillion rupiah ($61.2 billion), said Secretary General Franky Sibarani in Investor Daily.

Last year, the country reported 700 trillion rupiah sales in food and beverages.

Sibarani estimated that sales on Christmas will reach 89 trillion rupiah, up 10 percent from November and October.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12,122.5 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
