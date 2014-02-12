FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-FIF to issue bonds worth 3 trillion rupiah this year -Investor Daily
#Credit Markets
February 12, 2014 / 1:21 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-FIF to issue bonds worth 3 trillion rupiah this year -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Financing firm PT Federal International Finance (FIF) , a unit of PT Astra International, plans to issue bonds worth up to 3 trillion rupiah ($247.02 million)this year, with a three-year tenure, and the first issuance expected in March or April, said CEO Suhartono, the Investor Daily reports.

Director Djap Tet Fa added that the company plans to use the proceeds to disburse more financing. FIF is targeting new financing in 2014 to remain unchanged from last year’s 21.5 trillion rupiah, which grew 15 percent from a year earlier. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12145 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane

