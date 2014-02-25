FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Federal International Finance to issue bonds for 1.55 trln rupiah- Investor Daily
#Credit Markets
February 25, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Federal International Finance to issue bonds for 1.55 trln rupiah- Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Financing firm PT Federal International Finance, a unit of PT Astra International, plans to issue bonds worth 1.55 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($133.08 million) in March or April this year, with a three-year tenure, according to a report by Fitch Ratings, Investor Daily reports.

The company’s Corporate Secretary Arif Reza Fahlevi said the firm also plans to issue a new bond in the second half of the year. Revenue rose marginally to 5.5 trillion Indonesian rupiah in 2013, while net profit rose 9 percent to 1.2 trillion Indonesian rupiah. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11647.5000 Indonesian rupiahs Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane

