INDONESIA PRESS-First Media to spend higher capex in 2015-Investor Daily
December 5, 2014 / 2:24 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-First Media to spend higher capex in 2015-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT First Media Tbk plans to spend 1.2 trillion rupiah($97.6 million) on capital expenditure next year, up 20 percent from this year’s 1 trillion rupiah, reported Investor Daily, quoting co-CEO Irwan Djaja.

The funds will be used to develop 250,000 high-speed home internet connections in major cities including Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Denpasar. The company provides 1.35 million high-speed home internet connections as of September. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,300 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

