INDONESIA PRESS-First Media to sell shares in Link Net - Kontan
October 7, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-First Media to sell shares in Link Net - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT First Media Tbk plans to sell a minimum of 11 percent shares in its internet service provider unit, PT Link Net Tbk, and expects to raise 1.97 trillion rupiah($161.7 million), the company said in a prospectus.

The firm will use the proceeds to pay debt, strengthen internal cash and capital.

First Media aims to sell maximum 60 percent shares that belong to the company and Asia Link Dewa Pte. Ltd. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,185.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

