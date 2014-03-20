FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-NZ's Fonterra to build $35.4 mln milk factory in Indonesia-Bisnis Indonesia
March 20, 2014 / 2:45 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-NZ's Fonterra to build $35.4 mln milk factory in Indonesia-Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group will build a milk factory worth 400 billion rupiah ($35.4 million), in the manufacturing hub of Bekasi, West Java province, said Panggah Susanto, the Industry Ministry’s director general for manufacturing-based industry.

The facility is expected to start operation in November this year and will produce 20,000 tonnes of milk per year. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,314 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

