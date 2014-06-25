INDONESIA PRESS-Footwear sales during Ramadan seen at 6-8 trln rph-Kontan

Indonesia’s footwear association expects sales during the fasting month of Ramadan to reach between 6 trillion rupiah ($508.91 million) and 8 trillion rupiah, higher than the average monthly sales of 2 trillion rupiah, Chairman Eddy Widjanarko said.

The association is targeting a 40 percent year-on-year rise in 2014 sales. Exports in the first half are forecasted to reach $1.7 billion, down 10 percent from $1.8 billion in the same period last year due to a decline in production. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,790 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)