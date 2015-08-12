FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Freeport halts copper exports from Indonesia amid rule hiccup - Jakarta Globe
August 12, 2015 / 1:56 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Freeport halts copper exports from Indonesia amid rule hiccup - Jakarta Globe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. mining giant Freeport has stopped its shipments of copper concentrate from Indonesia after failing to obtain an exemption from a new rule requiring mining exports to use letters of credit, the Jakarta Globe newspaper reported, quoting Riza Pratama, a spokesman for the company’s Indonesia unit.

The government had earlier exempted the firm from the rule for six months, which expired on July 25. The spokesman did not answer calls when Reuters tried to contact.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

