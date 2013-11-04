FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Gajah Tunggal cuts 2013 revenue outlook - Kontan
November 4, 2013 / 2:10 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Gajah Tunggal cuts 2013 revenue outlook - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tyre maker PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk cut its revenue growth forecast to 3-5 percent this year from 6 percent, due to slowing exports demand, said director Catharina Widjaja, local newspaper Kontan reported.

The firm’s net profit fell 74 percent to 205.64 billion rupiah ($18.2 million) in the third quarter of the year, as revenue declined 3 percent to 9.1 trillion rupiah.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,332.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

