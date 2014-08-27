FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Gajah Tunggal sees 2014 revenue up 5-10 pct-Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 27, 2014 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Gajah Tunggal sees 2014 revenue up 5-10 pct-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tyre maker PT Gajah Tunggal is targeting 2014 revenue growth of 5 to 10 percent, the company said. Revenue for last year was 12.35 trillion rupiah ($105.51 billion).

The company plans to export tyres to Brazil and Mexico to boost exports up to 45 percent of revenue this year from last year’s 34-35 percent, said Director Catharina Widjaja. She added that demand for truck and bus radial tyres in Latin America remains higher than in North America and Europe.

The firm plans to spend $135 million on capital expenditure this year, up from last year’s $85 million. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,705 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.