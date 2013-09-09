FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Gajah Tunggal sees 2013 sales at 39 mln units-Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia
September 9, 2013

INDONESIA PRESS-Gajah Tunggal sees 2013 sales at 39 mln units-Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Tyre maker PT Gajah Tunggal expects sales in 2013 to reach 39 million units, up 6 percent from a year earlier, Catharina Wijdjaja, the company’s director said. Catharina added that the firm sold 19 million tyres in the first semester.

Gajah Tunggal will also supply around 8,000 tyres for low-cost cars produced by PT Toyota Astra Motor and PT Astra Daihatsu Motor until end of 2013, said marketing manager Arijanto Notorahardjo. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)

