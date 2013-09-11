FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Gapuraprima to issue $8.9 mln medium-term notes - (Investor Daily)
#Financials
September 11, 2013 / 1:11 AM / in 4 years

INDONESIA PRESS-Gapuraprima to issue $8.9 mln medium-term notes - (Investor Daily)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Perdana Gapuraprima plans to raise up to 100 billion rupiah ($8.9 million) in medium-term notes in the fourth quarter of this year, to buy land and for working capital, said corporate secretary Rosihan Saad.

The firm booked a net profit of 71 billion rupiah in the first half, up from 17 billion rupiah a year earlier on sales that reached 242 billion rupiah, up 60 percent on year (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 11235 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

